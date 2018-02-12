Carrie Underwood works out with son amid recovery from fall

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Carrie Underwood is back to working out with her family.

The 34-year-old singer hit the gym with Isaiah and husband Mike Fisher after injuring her face and wrist in a fall on the steps of her home in November.

Underwood shared two photos Saturday on Instagram of her family workout session. One picture shows the singer and Isaiah doing squats, while the other shows Fisher and Isaiah practicing pushups.

"My boys make work outs fun (and a bit less productive, but that's ok)! #StayThePath @caliabycarrie [photo by] @erinoprea," Underwood wrote, tagging her personal trainer.

Underwood said in a post in January that she was "still healing" after breaking her wrist in the fall. She also told fans for the first time that she required more than 40 stitches in her face after the incident.

"I'll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in", the star said.

"Even though I've had the best people helping me, I'm still healing and not quite looking the same," she added. "I honestly don't know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful. I am grateful that it wasn't much, much worse."

Underwood had a final check up on her wrist in January. She shared an x-ray of her wrist on Instagram, writing, "Last check up on the old wrist this morning!! Thanks, Dr. Wurth and my PT angel, Renee, a.k.a. 'Bulldog' for fixing me up!!! I'm good to go!"