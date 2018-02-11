Home / Entertainment News

Rob Kardashian tweets photo of daughter Dream, niece North West

By Karen Butler  |  Feb. 11, 2018 at 2:22 PM
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Reality television personality Rob Kardashian shared a Twitter photo this weekend of his 15-month-old daughter Dream and his 4-year-old niece North West.

Dream is his only child with ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna and North is the daughter of Robert's sister Kim Kardashian and her husband, rapper Kanye West.

"Awwww GOOD Morning cousin love North & Dream," Kardashian captioned the image of Dream hugging North and looking up at her in a room containing a white bed, pink rug and toys. The photo was taken from the side and neither girl's face is clearly seen.

