John Stamos shares honeymoon photo from Disney's Magic Kingdom

By Karen Butler  |  Feb. 11, 2018 at 10:08 AM
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Fuller House star John Stamos shared a photo of his pregnant wife, Caitlin McHugh, kissing his cheek at Disney's Magic Kingdom in Orlando.

"#oneweek (and they said it wouldn't last) #happiestmanonearth #happiestplaceonearth @waltdisneyworld," Stamos wrote on Instagram Saturday.

The newlyweds are wearing bride and groom mouse ears in the image, which was taken at night in front of one of the theme park's fairytale castles.

Stamos and McHugh got married last weekend in California. They announced their engagement in the fall.

