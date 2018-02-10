'The Wire,' 'House of Cards' star Reg E. Cathey dies at 59

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Emmy-winning actor Reg E. Cathey has died. He was 59.

The Alabama native is best known for his work on the TV shows Outcast, House of Cards, Oz and The Wire.

"Reg Cathey, 1958-2018," The Wire creator David Simon announced on Twitter Friday. "Not only a fine, masterful actor -- but simply one of the most delightful human beings with whom I ever shared some long days on set. On wit alone, he could double any man over and leave him thinking. Reg, your memory is a great blessing."

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Cathey's death, but said no details regarding the cause or place of it were immediately available.

His other credits include The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, The Fantastic Four, Born on the Fourth of July, What About Bob?, Clear and Present Danger, Seven, Tank Girl, American Psycho and Pootie Tang.

"We lost a masterful actor, a sonorous voice, a great colleague, and a kind friend. A more gregarious human being you could not find. A man whose presence was always a blessing and joy. I'm hard pressed to remember a moment of anger. A beautiful human being who will be missed," The Wire co-star Wendall Pierce tweeted.