Ginger Zee gives birth to second son

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Television personality Ginger Zee has given birth to her second son.

The ABC News meteorologist posted on Twitter Friday a photo of her 2-year-old son Adrian in a hospital, wearing blue scrubs that say "Big Brother."

"Scrubbed in, delivered a healthy baby boy and got a cookie to celebrate. It's been a good day," she captioned the image, without revealing further details about her and husband Ben Aaron's younger child.

Zee showed off her baby bump at the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection 2018 fashion show in New York Thursday night.

"Here we come @American_Heart @Macys #RedDressCollection tonight... baby tomorrow morning," she posted before she hit the runway.