Composer Jóhann Jóhannsson dead at 48

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Icelandic composer, musician and producer Jóhann Jóhannsson was found dead in his Berlin apartment Friday. He was 48.

Deadline.com confirmed the news with his manager, Tim Husom, but said the cause was not immediately known.

Jóhannsson's music was heard on the soundtracks of the films mother!, Arrival, The Theory of Everything, Prisoners and Sicario. He is also credited as a composer, along with Hildur Guðnadóttir, for the upcoming Bible drama Mary Magdalene.

Jóhannsson is survived by his parents, three sisters and daughter, Variety reported.

His Facebook page was updated Saturday with the message: "It is with profound sadness that we confirm the passing of our dear friend Jóhann. We have lost one of the most talented and brilliant people who we had the privilege of knowing and working with. May his music continue to inspire us. -- Redbird Music Management."