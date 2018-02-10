Amanda Bynes returns to Twitter after nearly a year

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Hairspray and What a Girl Wants actress Amanda Bynes has returned to Twitter after a 10-month absence. ‏ "Dinner with friends at Girasol," she captioned a photo that shows her sitting in a restaurant with two women. Bynes is wearing a short-sleeved, black top with her blonde hair hanging down the front of it in the image.

Her most recent post was in April of last year, when she shared a photo of her and a female friend in front of a floral display.

Also known for her work on the Nickelodeon series All That and The Amanda Show, the 31-year-old actress last appeared in the 2010 movie Easy A. Around that time, she was arrested for driving while intoxicated and made headlines for erratic behavior, which briefly landed her in a psychiatric hospital.

In an interview with Good Morning America last June, Bynes said she has been sober for three years and taking classes at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. She also said she hopes to start acting in supporting roles and guest spots soon.