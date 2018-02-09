Jennifer Lopez smiles in new photo with daughter Emme

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez shows a smile in a new photo with daughter Emme.

The 48-year-old singer and actress shared a sweet moment with her 9-year-old daughter Friday after spending Thursday evening working on new music in the studio.

The picture shows Lopez and Emme smiling for the camera as they pose for a selfie. The singer captioned the snapshot with a heart emoji.

Lopez shares Emme and 9-year-old son Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony. She also has a close relationship with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez's two daughters, 13-year-old Natasha and 9-year-old Ella.

♥️ A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 9, 2018 at 3:58am PST

Lopez had posted a photo Thursday night of herself with Motiff Music and Jencarlos Canela in the recording studio.

"Late night studio ... @motiffmusic @jencarlosmusic #newmusic #musicanueva #disruptive," the star captioned the picture.

Lopez and Rodriguez included their kids while celebrating their one-year anniversary as a couple this month. The pair enjoyed dinner with their children prior to Lopez's performance at the Super Saturday Night show Feb. 3.

"Jennifer really wanted to be together for their anniversary. They went with all four kids," a source told Page Six at the time.