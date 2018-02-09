Gavin Rossdale cozies up to Sophia Thomalla in new photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Gavin Rossdale cozies up to girlfriend Sophia Thomalla in a new photo.

The 52-year-old British singer showed his love for the 28-year-old German model in a new picture Thursday on Instagram.

The snapshot shows Rossdale and Thomalla standing cheek-to-cheek as they pose for the camera. The couple kept their outfits casual, with the singer in a t-shirt and Thomalla in a tank top.

"My [heart]," Rossdale captioned the post.

My ❤️ A post shared by Gavin Rossdale (@gavinrossdale) on Feb 8, 2018 at 1:11pm PST

Rossdale and Thomalla appear to be vacationing in a tropical locale. The model shared a cheeky photo of herself on the beach Thursday after posting a picture in a bikini from an open-air structure earlier this week.

"Finally back to the important things in life," she wrote.

Rossdale, who split from singer Gwen Stefani in 2015 after 13 years of marriage, was first linked to Thomalla in March 2017. He shares three sons, 11-year-old Kingston, 9-year-old Zuma and 3-year-old Apollo with Stefani.

"They're doing great," the star said of his sons, who have yet to meet Thomalla, in an interview with Loose Women in January.

"[They've done] a bit of FaceTime, just to kind of ease it in," he shared. "Gotta make sure it's steady from my perspective, as opposed to meet[ing] someone and you won't see them again."