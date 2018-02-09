'Catastrophe' star Rob Delaney's 2-year-old son dies of cancer

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Rob Delaney, star of Amazon's romantic comedy series Catastrophe, announced Friday the death of his 2-year-old son from a brain tumor.

The actor and writer said his son Henry, who was diagnosed with the tumor in 2016 at the age of 1, died in January. The tumor had been removed through surgery and he had undergone treatment through the early part of 2017. The cancer returned in the autumn.

"My wife and Henry's older brothers and I are devastated of course," Delaney said in a statement on his Facebook account. "Henry was a joy. He was smart, funny, and mischievous and we had so many wonderful adventures together, particularly after he'd moved home following 15 months living in hospitals."

The actor, who lives in London, credited Britain's National Health Service doctors and nurses for treating his son and encouraged people to support the national healthcare system.

"The NHS nurses and doctors and the home carers and charity workers who helped our family survive Henry's illness will be my heroes until the day I die. I am desperately sad right now, but I can say with authority that there is good in this world," he said.

Delaney and actor Sharon Horgan star in and write the Amazon series Catastrophe, about recent acquaintances who become pregnant while Delaney's character, Rob, is in London on a business trip. The series wrapped up Season 3 in 2017 and a fourth season of the show is expected in 2018.