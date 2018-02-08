Sarah Jessica Parker debuts bangs on 'The Tonight Show'

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Sarah Jessica Parker officially debuted bangs on Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show.

The 52-year-old actress showed off a new, blonder hairstyle while discussing her 20-year marriage to Matthew Broderick in an interview with host Jimmy Fallon.

Parker, who now sports side-swept bangs and highlights, will celebrate her 21st wedding anniversary in May. She attributed her lasting relationship with Broderick to her genuine fondness for the actor and not taking things too seriously.

"I like him, a lot," the star said. "I'm really fond of him. I really am.

[Also] remembering that the things that don't matter ... don't matter," she added. "Just good fortune. Like, ah, the recipe works thus far."

Parker had debuted her new hairstyle during an outing in New York prior to The Tonight Show. She teased the change by posting a photo on Instagram of hair trimmings.

"Not saying anything. X, SJ," she captioned the picture.

Not saying anything. X, SJ A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Feb 5, 2018 at 7:15am PST

Parker switched up her look several times while playing Carrie Bradshaw on the HBO series Sex and the City. She reached out to former co-star Kim Cattrall this week after the actress' brother, Chris Cattrall, was found dead.