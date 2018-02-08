Miranda Kerr says son is 'very excited' about her pregnancy

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Pregnant model Miranda Kerr says her son is "very excited" to welcome a sibling.

The 34-year-old Australian star said on Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! that Flynn Christopher, her 7-year-old son with Orlando Bloom, can't wait for her to give birth to her first child with husband Evan Spiegel.

"He's very excited," she told host Jimmy Kimmel. "Evan and I have been together for a while, and he was like, 'When am I going to have a little baby brother or sister?' I'm like, 'Look, we've got to get married first.' So the day after the wedding he comes running in and he's like, 'Mommy, is it in there?'" I was like, 'Honey, give it a minute.'"

Kerr and Spiegel, the co-founder of Snapchat, announced the model's pregnancy in November after tying the knot in May. Kerr said she and Spiegel won't be Snapchatting their baby's birth or photos of their kids.

"He's a very private man," the star said of Spiegel.

"What I love about Snap is you can send to your friends and family, like, you know, these little intimate moments that you're sharing. So my family in Australia, we Snap all day long," she added. "But publicly, it's a different thing. You want to keep some things private."

Kerr is best known for her modeling work with Victoria's Secret.