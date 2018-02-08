Kylie Jenner's photo of daughter is most-liked Instagram picture ever

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Kylie Jenner's photo of her newborn daughter is the most-liked Instagram picture of all time.

The 20-year-old reality star's snapshot of baby Stormi surpassed Beyoncé's pregnancy announcement to become the most-liked photo on the social media site.

Jenner announced Stormi's name Tuesday alongside a photo of the infant holding her thumb. The picture had received over 15.1 million likes as of Thursday morning, while Beyoncé's post has over 11.2 million.

Jenner's mom, Kris Jenner, congratulated the new mom on the social media record in a since-deleted post, according to E! News.

"Wow Kylie!! How incredible, this is the most-liked picture in the history of Instagram!!" she wrote. "Thank you everyone for the outpouring of love for our precious Stormi! #blessed #stormi #proudmama #love."

Jenner and her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, welcomed Stormi on Feb. 1 following months of speculation. Jenner's parent, transgender television personality Caitlyn Jenner, was among those to celebrate the arrival of the couple's first child.

"My daughter just had a daughter. It's amazing to be by your side through this journey," she wrote on Instagram. "She's SO beautiful already. Can't wait to watch her grow."