Ginger Zee shows off baby bump at Go Red for Women fashion show

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Television personality Ginger Zee showed off her baby bump while walking in the America Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection 2018 fashion show in New York Thursday night.

The chief meteorologist for ABC News and former contestant on Dancing with the Stars was among the celebrities who donned scarlet formalwear and hit the catwalk to raise awareness about heart health for women.

Grinning broadly, Zee strutted in high heels past the spectators at the Hammerstein Ballroom, then removed a piece of fabric that was covering the midsection of her dress and threw it over her shoulder like a cape.

Before the event, she joked on Twitter: "Here we come @American_Heart @Macys #RedDressCollection tonight... baby tomorrow morning."

Zee announced last summer that she and her husband Ben Aaron were expecting their second son to be born in February.

Actress Marisa Tomei hosted the fashion show, which also featured performances by En Vogue and Lea Salonga.