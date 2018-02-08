Christie Brinkley's daughter Sailor goes nude for Sports Illustrated

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Christie Brinkley's daughter Sailor recently went nude to promote self-acceptance.

Sailor Brinkley Cook, 19, appears with models Paulina Porizkova, 52, and Robyn Lawley, 28, in a body-positive feature in the new Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

The project, titled "In Her Own Words," shows Cook, Porizkova and Lawley with several nouns and adjectives painted on their naked bodies. The trio of women chose words they felt best described themselves.

"It was really special to be a part of this and get to express myself in a very raw, uncensored way," Cook told Sports Illustrated.

"Having these words written all over your naked body and having that next level of exposure -- I felt sexy obviously but I felt more emotional and it helped me accept myself," she added.

Cook, who described herself as "natural," "optimistic," and a "work in progress," celebrated the feature in an Instagram post Wednesday.

"I am a fighter. I am strong. I am romantic. I am creative. I am optimistic. I am natural. I am a work in process, constantly evolving and learning," the model wrote.

"Thank you so much to one of my best friends and inspirations @taylorbphoto for including me in a project so impactful and close to both our hearts," she added. "Thank you @mj_day @si_swimsuit im so proud of you, Tay. You did it."

Brinkley shares Sailor and 22-year-old son Jack with husband Peter Cook. She is also parent to 32-year-old daughter Alexa Ray Joel with ex-husband Billy Joel.