Brie Bella announces 'Total Mommy' YouTube series

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- WWE Superstar Brie Bella and her daughter Birdie will be the focus of a new reality series, titled Total Mommy, that will appear exclusively on The Bella Twins YouTube channel.

Bella announced the series Wednesday alongside a trailer and news that the first episode of the planned 10-episode series will premiere on Valentine's Day.

The clip features Bella taking care of Birdie around the house and speaking to the camera about her experiences raising a child. Bella's husband Daniel Bryan, real name Bryan Danielson, also makes an appearance.

"Let Brie Bella take you into her journey of new motherhood - where she will be honest and open about the fears and joys of raising her beautiful baby girl, Birdie Joe," reads the synopsis.

Bella and Bryan welcomed Birdie in May and have updated fans on the baby's upbringing on The Bella Twins YouTube channel, shared with Nikki Bella.

The twin sisters, who also appear on Total Divas and Total Bellas, recently returned to WWE in January to compete in the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble match.