Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fight DC villains in 'Injustice 2' gameplay trailer

By Wade Sheridan  |  Feb. 7, 2018 at 11:51 AM
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have invaded the DC universe in developer NetherRealm Studios' superhero fighting game sequel, Injustice 2.

The Ninja Turtles, which includes members Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michelangelo, are introduced as the newest playable characters for Injustice 2 as they are seen taking on DC villains Brainiac, Darkseid, Black Manta and Atrocitus in a new gameplay trailer released Wednesday.

The heroes in a half-shell are seen fighting together and separately as each member uses their signature weapons such as Leonardo's dual katanas, Raphael's sais, Donatello's staff and Michelangelo's nunchaku to punish their opponents.

The trailer ends with the Ninja Turtles performing a group attack on Atrocitus that ends with each member smashing into the villain in mid-air using their shells.

"Deep below the surface, in the sewers of New York City, four turtle brothers were mutated by radioactive ooze and began training in the art of ninjutsu. While in a fight with the fearsome Krang-our heroes in a half-shell were jettisoned on a one way trip across the Multiverse," says the description for the Ninja Turtles.

The Ninja Turtles will be available for those who purchased Injustice 2 Ultimate Edition or the game's Fight Pack 3 expansion on Feb. 13. They will be available as a stand-alone purchase on Feb. 20 for $9.99.

Fighter Pack 3 has already added The Atom and Enchantress to Injustice 2.

