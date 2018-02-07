Kelsey Grammer breaks silence on 'Frasier' dad's death

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Kelsey Grammer broke his silence Wednesday about the death of John Mahoney, the actor who played his dad on the sitcom Frasier for more than a decade.

"He was my father. I loved him," Grammer tweeted.

The simple message captioned a photo of Mahoney with his arms wrapped affectionately around Grammer's neck in an embrace.

Mahoney died in hospice care Sunday in Chicago at the age of 77.