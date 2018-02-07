'General Hospital' star Kirsten Storms says she is not pregnant in real life

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Actress Kirsten Storms -- who plays pregnant widow Maxie on General Hospital -- wrote on Instagram Wednesday that she is not expecting in real life.

"This is the only time I will address this on social media. 1. No - I'm not pregnant in real life. Just in GH life (where they pad me up to look prego in maternity clothes). 2. I like to wear loose clothes because THEY ARE COMFY. and 3. If you wouldn't say something to a person on the street, don't say it to someone online. It's still rude. And I don't do rude. Just like I refuse to turn around and start judging your appearance by the photos you post. #keepitclassyladies," Storms said in her online post.

The message captioned a mirror selfie of Storms showing off her svelte figure in a dark blue dress. The actress shares a 4-year-old daughter with her ex- husband and former GH co-star Brandon Barash.

Storms' GH character made headlines last week when her on-screen husband Nathan West, played by Ryan Paevey, died.