Home / Entertainment News

'General Hospital' star Kirsten Storms says she is not pregnant in real life

By Karen Butler  |  Updated Feb. 7, 2018 at 6:35 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Actress Kirsten Storms -- who plays pregnant widow Maxie on General Hospital -- wrote on Instagram Wednesday that she is not expecting in real life.

"This is the only time I will address this on social media. 1. No - I'm not pregnant in real life. Just in GH life (where they pad me up to look prego in maternity clothes). 2. I like to wear loose clothes because THEY ARE COMFY. and 3. If you wouldn't say something to a person on the street, don't say it to someone online. It's still rude. And I don't do rude. Just like I refuse to turn around and start judging your appearance by the photos you post. #keepitclassyladies," Storms said in her online post.

The message captioned a mirror selfie of Storms showing off her svelte figure in a dark blue dress. The actress shares a 4-year-old daughter with her ex- husband and former GH co-star Brandon Barash.

Storms' GH character made headlines last week when her on-screen husband Nathan West, played by Ryan Paevey, died.

Trending Stories
Famous birthdays for Feb. 7: Garth Brooks, James Spader Famous birthdays for Feb. 7: Garth Brooks, James Spader
Ryan Paevey on 'General Hospital' exit: 'Decision to leave was mine' Ryan Paevey on 'General Hospital' exit: 'Decision to leave was mine'
Bethenny Frankel: Luann de Lesseps doing 'great' after rehab Bethenny Frankel: Luann de Lesseps doing 'great' after rehab
Tyler Baltierra cries in video after Catelynn Lowell returns to treatment Tyler Baltierra cries in video after Catelynn Lowell returns to treatment
Kelsey Grammer breaks silence on 'Frasier' dad's death Kelsey Grammer breaks silence on 'Frasier' dad's death
Loading...