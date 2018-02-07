Ashley Graham enlists her mom for swimsuit campaign

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Ashley Graham enlisted her mom for her new body-positive swimsuit campaign.

The 30-year-old model and her mom, Linda Graham, star in ads for Ashley's latest Ashley Graham x Swimsuits for All collection.

"Thanks to my mama for showing me how to be the strong woman I am today," Ashley captioned a minute-long promo on Twitter.

The video shows Ashley and Linda sport several looks, including matching coverups. The ad also features a voiceover from Linda, who voices how "proud" she is of her daughter and her accomplishments.

"I raised you to be confident, courageous and fearless, and I am so proud of who you are today," she says.

Thanks to my mama for showing me how to be the strong woman I am today. Shop my new @swimsuitsforall collection: https://t.co/Zow0VsWuio pic.twitter.com/aK6thqzuxA — Ashley Graham (@theashleygraham) February 6, 2018

Linda also shared a behind-the-scenes photo of herself and Ashley on set. She captioned the picture with emojis, including the pink bikini.

👯‍♀️👙 A post shared by Linda Graham (@themamagraham) on Feb 5, 2018 at 5:01pm PST

Ashley said in an interview with Vogue that shooting with Linda was a "surreal" experience after years of her mom's support.

"[My mother] was with me from the start and helped me get through all the trials and tribulations it took to get to this point, so being able to have her actually in front of the camera with me and modeling my designs felt like such a surreal moment," the model said.

"What I want is for women my mother's age to feel empowered and to know that they too can look just as hot in a one-piece, a two-piece, or string bikini," she added. "I believe that beauty is beyond age, race or size."