Kylie Jenner names newborn daughter Stormi

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Model and reality television personality Kylie Jenner revealed on Instagram on Tuesday the name of her newborn daughter.

"Stormi," Jenner wrote in a post, adding an angel emoji.

The message accompanied a photo of the baby girl grasping her mom's manicured hand. The infant is wearing a pink outfit and part of her face can be seen.

Jenner announced Sunday that she and her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, welcomed their first child Thursday after months of secrecy about her pregnancy.