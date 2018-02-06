Kate Winslet, Leonardo DiCaprio help mother battling cancer

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio teamed up to help raise money for 28-year-old mother Gemma Nuttall to receive special cancer treatment in Germany.

The actress discussed how she learned of Nuttall's battle with ovarian cancer and how she was inspired to help due to her mother dying from the same disease Monday on British talk show This Morning which featured Nuttall as a guest.

"I lost my own mother last year in May to ovarian cancer and we as a family were given a very poor prognosis for my mum, after a four-year battle, a really unbelievable fight, we decided to look elsewhere and we also stumbled across those places in Germany," Winslet said and explained how a clinic in Germany could treat ovarian cancer with immunotherapy which isn't available in the United Kingdom.

Winslet raised funds for Nuttall as the immunotherapy treatments can cost up to $98,000. "It was just amazing. We got close to £200,000 ($280,000) and at that point I thought, 'Right, it's time to call my friend Leo,'' Winslet said of getting her Titanic co-star involved to raise more money.

"I phoned Leo and I said, 'Do you think we could do a charity dinner or something?'" Winslet explained. "And he said, 'Let's go one better. Come with me to St. Tropez, to my big fundraiser for the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation,' which is back in July, 'and we will auction off a dinner with Jack and Rose.'"

The three dinners, which referenced Winslet and DiCaprio's characters on Titanic, helped raise $1.35 million. The money was split between the Leonardo DiCaprio foundation, treatment for Nuttall and for a new foundation that helps cancer patients.

"I just want to say thank you so much for all your hard work and for me being able to have my treatment that I really did need. You saved my life and I just want you to know that," Nutall said to Winslet. Nuttall was diagnosed with ovarian cancer when she was pregnant but refused treatment because she would have been forced to terminate her pregnancy. Her daughter Penelope is now 3-years-old.

Nuttall's GoFundMe page is still accepting donations with a special message from Winslet that asks for more help so that the mother can continue receiving treatment.

"Gemma needs further urgent specialist cancer treatment in Germany. Without it, she will die," Winslet says on the page in a written statement. "I have been in communication with Gemma and her lovely mum, Helen, for a while now. And we are all so thrilled that we were able to send Gemma off to the Hallwang for her first round of treatment. I will continue to assist with her costs, but we do still badly need your donations."

Cancer survivor Gemma gets a surprise phone call from Kate Winslet, who joined forces with @LeoDiCaprio to raise money for the costly treatment that saved her life... pic.twitter.com/e8S1WtE9PG — This Morning (@thismorning) February 5, 2018

"Join me in supporting this 28-year-old mum! Let's truly do our best to keep her alive for her 3-year-old daughter, Penelope, who loves and needs her Mummy so much. We might be able to save her life with these desperately needed funds for this essential treatment. So spread the word out there! Let's all tell as many people as we know, and please keep the words of support coming and the incredibly generous donations coming. Everyone deserves the best chance at life, let's all try to help Gemma and Penelope have theirs!" she continued.