Britney Spears on boyfriend Sam Asghari: 'Every day he inspires me'

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Britney Spears says boyfriend Sam Asghari inspires her to be a better person.

The 36-year-old singer gushed over Asghari in an Instagram post Monday after celebrating her one-year anniversary as a couple with the 23-year-old model.

"I've been with this man for over a year... everyday he inspires me to be a better person and that makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world!! @samasghari," she captioned a photo with her beau.

Asghari also shared the picture, which shows the couple posing in front of a waterfall while on a hike.

"The Most beautiful girl," he wrote.

Spears and Asghari met on the set of the singer's "Slumber Party" music video, which debuted in November 2016. Spears recounted their first meeting in an interview with Fast in the Morning in January 2017.

"We started talking about sushi and started talking about things we like, and we're like, 'We should go to sushi one day!" the star recalled. "He's like, 'Okay, I'll give you my number.'"

"I kept his number and it was so weird because it was, like, five months later, I found his number in my bag. I was like, 'He is really cute. This guy was really cute.' So I called him," she said.

Spears shares two sons, 12-year-old Preston and 11-year-old Jayden, with ex-husband Kevin Federline. The singer ended her Las Vegas residency in December, but will bring the show on tour over the summer.