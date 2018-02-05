Home / Entertainment News

Lana Del Rey 'doing fine' after reported kidnapping threat

By Annie Martin Follow @littlemannie   |  Feb. 5, 2018 at 11:59 AM
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Lana Del Rey says she's "doing fine" after a reported kidnapping threat.

The 32-year-old singer updated fans in a tweet Sunday after a man was arrested outside her concert Friday in Orlando, Fla., for allegedly planning to kidnap her.

"Hey kiddos. I'm doing fine thanks for the messages. And tomorrow we'll be in Hotlanta can't wait to see everyone. Yachty that means u," she wrote.

The Orlando Police Department said in a press release Saturday on Twitter that officers arrested 43-year-old Michael Hunt after receiving a tip. Hunt was apprehended one block from Amway Center ahead of Del Rey's show.

"Hunt was in possession of tickets to the Lana Del Rey performance and a knife. At no time was he able to make contact with Ms. Grant," the press release reads.

"Hunt is currently being held at the Orange County Jail on no bond. The charges are Aggravated Stalking with a Credible Threat and Attempted Kidnapping with a Weapon," authorities said.

Del Rey performed as planned Friday at Amway Center. The singer, who kicked off her LA to the Moon tour in January, will next perform Monday at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Ga.

