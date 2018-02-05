Gisele Bundchen consoles Tom Brady in post-Super Bowl photo

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Gisele Bundchen consoled husband and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady after Super Bowl LII on Sunday.

The 37-year-old Brazilian model and 8-year-old son Benjamin greeted Brady with a big hug following the Patriots' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.

"Congratulations Eagles for winning the Super bowl, what a game that was!" Bundchen captioned a photo on Instagram of her moment with Brady.

"Congratulations Patriots for giving your best and to my love, we are incredibly proud of you because we are able to see ever day all the commitment, sacrifice and hard work that you have devoted to become the best in what you do. We love you!" she added.

Nick Foles led the Eagles to a 41-33 win over Brady and the Patriots on Sunday. Brady, who is signed with the Patriots through the 2019 season, discussed his future with the NFL in a pre-game interview with Westwood One.

"Yeah, you're going to see me playing football next year," the 40-year-old NFL star said. "I don't envision not playing. You're at the end of the race but you've got your biggest mountain to climb right at the end."

Bundchen and Brady will celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary Feb. 26. Brady shares Benjamin and 5-year-old daughter Vivian with Bundchen, and is also parent to 10-year-old son John with Bridget Moynahan.