Bradley Cooper cheers on Eagles at Super Bowl LII

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Bradley Cooper spent Sunday animatedly cheering on the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LII.

The 43-year-old actor's enthusiasm was infectious as he watched the Eagles play the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.

Cooper was spotted clapping, pointing and making faces as he watched the game with girlfriend Irina Shayk. The couple were seated next to Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, and also met up with actor Miles Teller and his fiance, Keleigh Sperry.

"The OG eagles fan #dillydilly go @bradleycooper @irinashayk," Sperry captioned a photo of the group on Instagram.

Cooper, who was born in Philadelphia, has been an Eagles fan since childhood. He said in an interview with Philadelphia's The Inquirer in January that his late father, Charles Cooper, inspired his love for the team.

"We brought the TV into the kitchen so we wouldn't miss anything," the star recalled of watching past games.

Cooper's character in the 2012 movie Silver Linings Playbook was also a huge Eagles fan. Cooper will next voice Rocket in Avengers: Infinity War, and will also star in A Star is Born with Lady Gaga.