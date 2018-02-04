Kylie Jenner announces she gave birth to daughter on Thursday

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Model and television personality Kylie Jenner has given birth to her first child.

Although the younger daughter of Kris and Caitlyn (formerly Bruce) Jenner, has never publicly confirmed her pregnancy, she said on Instagram Sunday her "beautiful and healthy baby girl" was born Thursday.

"I've never felt love and happiness like this. I could burst!" she wrote. "Thank you for understanding."

♥️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 4, 2018 at 12:27pm PST

Jenner also posted on YouTube an 11 1/2-minute video directed by Tyler Ross that shows her and her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, throughout the pregnancy they kept top secret, despite months of rumors. The home movies also document Jenner holding her newborn baby in a hospital room.