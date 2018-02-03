Home / Entertainment News

Famous birthdays for Feb. 3: Amal Clooney, Nathan Lane

By UPI Staff  |  Feb. 3, 2018 at 3:00 AM
| License Photo

Feb. 03 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- German composer Felix Mendelssohn in 1809

-- U.S. journalist Horace Greeley in 1811

-- Elizabeth Blackwell, the first woman doctor of medicine, in 1821

-- Poet and novelist Gertrude Stein in 1874

-- Artist Norman Rockwell in 1894

-- Gangster Charles Arthur "Pretty Boy" Floyd in 1904

-- Author James Michener in 1907

-- Comedian Shelley Berman in 1925

-- Actor John Fiedler in 1925

-- Football Hall of Fame quarterback Fran Tarkenton in 1940 (age 78)

-- Actor Blythe Danner in 1943 (age 75)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

-- Football Hall of Fame quarterback Bob Griese in 1945 (age 73)

-- Musician Dave Davies (The Kinks) in 1947 (age 71)

-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Carlos Filipe Ximenes Belo in 1948 (age 70)

-- Actor Morgan Fairchild in 1950 (age 68)

-- Actor Pamela Franklin in 1950 (age 68)

-- Actor Nathan Lane in 1956 (age 62)

File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI

-- Actor Thomas Calabro in 1959 (age 59)

-- Actor Maura Tierney in 1965 (age 53)

-- Professional golfer Retief Goosen in 1969 (age 49)

-- Actor Warwick Davis in 1970 (age 48)

-- Actor Isla Fisher in 1976 (age 42)

-- Actor Maitland Ward in 1977 (age 41)

-- Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney in 1978 (age 40)

-- Rapper Sean Kingston in 1990 (age 28)

File Photo by Michael Bush/UPI
