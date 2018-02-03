Famous birthdays for Feb. 3: Amal Clooney, Nathan Lane

Feb. 03 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.
They include:
-- German composer Felix Mendelssohn in 1809
-- U.S. journalist Horace Greeley in 1811
-- Elizabeth Blackwell, the first woman doctor of medicine, in 1821
-- Poet and novelist Gertrude Stein in 1874
-- Artist Norman Rockwell in 1894
-- Gangster Charles Arthur "Pretty Boy" Floyd in 1904
-- Author James Michener in 1907
-- Comedian Shelley Berman in 1925
-- Actor John Fiedler in 1925
-- Football Hall of Fame quarterback Fran Tarkenton in 1940 (age 78)
-- Actor Blythe Danner in 1943 (age 75)
-- Football Hall of Fame quarterback Bob Griese in 1945 (age 73)
-- Musician Dave Davies (The Kinks) in 1947 (age 71)
-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Carlos Filipe Ximenes Belo in 1948 (age 70)
-- Actor Morgan Fairchild in 1950 (age 68)
-- Actor Pamela Franklin in 1950 (age 68)
-- Actor Nathan Lane in 1956 (age 62)
-- Actor Thomas Calabro in 1959 (age 59)
-- Actor Maura Tierney in 1965 (age 53)
-- Professional golfer Retief Goosen in 1969 (age 49)
-- Actor Warwick Davis in 1970 (age 48)
-- Actor Isla Fisher in 1976 (age 42)
-- Actor Maitland Ward in 1977 (age 41)
-- Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney in 1978 (age 40)
-- Rapper Sean Kingston in 1990 (age 28)