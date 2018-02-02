Prince Harry, Meghan Markle attend Endeavor Fund Awards in London

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out Thursday to the Endeavor Fund Awards in London.

The outing at Goldsmiths' Hall marked the 33-year-old British royal and 36-year-old American actress' first award ceremony as a couple.

Prince Harry wore a blue suit and navy tie, while Markle stunned in a black Alexander McQueen pantsuit and an ivory blouse. The pair were all smiles as they arrived at the event, which celebrated the achievements of veterans in sporting and adventure challenges over the past year.

"Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle meet tonight's inspiring #EndeavourAwards nominees and other @EndeavourFund participants. Each of the veterans has overcome adversity and used adventure as a catalyst for their recovery," Kensington Palace captioned a photo on Twitter.

Markle and veteran Neil Heritage presented the Celebrating Excellence Award. The actress smiled as she struggled with an envelope containing the nominees' names before announcing Daniel Claricoates as the winner, according to The Telegraph.

"[Daniel] took on some of the world's highest mountains to help his recovery from PTSD," Kensington Palace said.

Prince Harry and Markle got engaged in November, and will marry May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. The couple received an early wedding gift from well-wishers during a trip to Cardiff Castle in Wales in January.