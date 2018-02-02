Chrissy Teigen fields question about Kylie Jenner's rumored pregnancy

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Chrissy Teigen had a telling reaction while fielding a question about Kylie Jenner's rumored pregnancy.

The 32-year-old model and television personality all but confirmed Jenner is expecting while discussing the 20-year-old reality star and Jenner's sister Khloe Kardashian on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Teigen first told host Andy Cohen that she's known about Kardashian's pregnancy for "a while." The 33-year-old reality star confirmed in December that she's expecting her first child with Tristan Thompson.

"I saw [Khloe] at Kim's baby shower," Teigen said, referencing Kim Kardashian's floral-filled fête in November. "I won't say anything about Kylie."

Cohen responded with some exasperation, exclaiming, "If it's so obvious and no one's saying anything, then it's obvious!" Teigen gave a sheepish look as she shrugged and agreed, saying, "I know."

TMZ reported in September that Jenner is expecting her first child, a daughter, with Travis Scott. The reality star has yet to confirm the news, although People said Thursday that Jenner "can't wait" to welcome her baby girl this month.

"She very much enjoys being out of the spotlight and can't wait to spend quiet time with the baby," a source said. "She doesn't seem in any rush to get back to a more public life."

"Being out of the spotlight has helped Kylie prepare for the baby, but she is also thinking about her life after giving birth," another insider added. "She will take things as they come."