'Mario Kart Tour' mobile game announced for 2019

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Nintendo has announced the start of development on a Mario Kart mobile game to release by March 2019 titled Mario Kart Tour.

The title was released on Twitter Wednesday alongside a logo displaying the company's signature Mario Kart font.

Mario Kart Tour is the fifth mobile title developed by Nintendo following the release of Super Mario Run, Fire Emblem Heroes, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp and Miitomo.

The series, first launched in 1992 for the Super Nintendo console, was last seen making an appearance on the Switch console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The game has sold 7.33 million units since launching in April, CNET reported.

"The checkered flag has been raised and the finish line is near. A new mobile application is now in development: Mario Kart Tour! #MarioKartTour Releasing in the fiscal year ending in March 2019," Nintendo said.

Nintendo also announced on Twitter Wednesday a partnership with Universal's Despicable Me and Minions studio Illumination to produce an animated Super Mario movie. No release window was given.

The film will be produced by Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto and founder and CEO of Illumination Chris Meledandri.

"With this project, Nintendo will pursue its goals of effectively leveraging its intellectual properties in mediums outside of video games, and of bringing smiles to people around the world," the company said in a statement.

Mario last made it to the big screen in 1993's live-action Super Mario Bros. which starred Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo. The film was a critical and commercial failure.