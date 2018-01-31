Paris Hilton recreates Kim Kardashian's looks for Yeezy campaign

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Paris Hilton recreated Kim Kardashian's casual looks in a new Yeezy campaign.

Kardashian, who once served as Hilton's assistant, enlisted the 36-year-old socialite to star in promos for Season 6 of husband Kanye West's fashion line.

Hilton donned a silver-blonde wig, dark eye makeup and nude lipstick to transform into Kardashian. She recreated paparazzi photos of the 37-year-old reality star wearing Yeezy on every day outings.

"#YeezySeason6 #ParisHilton #ForeverTheOG YEEZYSUPPLY.COM," Kardashian captioned a trio of pictures of Hilton on Instagram.

Hilton said in a post on her own account that it was "so much fun" to collaborate with Kardashian and West on the project.

"So much fun being a #KimClone in the new #YeezySeason6 campaign," she wrote.

Fans reacted to the campaign on Twitter, with many commenting on Kardashian and Hilton's history.

"Kim Kardashian used to organize Paris Hilton's closet. Now she has her modeling her husband's $400 spandex bike shorts. Dream big, kiddos #YeezySeason6," one person wrote.

"Kim Kardashian went from organizing Paris Hilton's closets to having her former boss model her husband's bra line as herself. I'm dead," another person added.

West also enlisted several models, including Yovanna Ventura, Sarah Snyder and Abigail Ratchford, to recreate Kardashian's looks for the campaign. The rapper and designer has yet to announce plans for Season 7 shows at any upcoming fashion weeks, according to W.