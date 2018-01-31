Kirsten Dunst confirms pregnancy in Rodarte campaign

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Kirsten Dunst confirmed her rumored pregnancy in a stunning new Rodarte campaign.

The 35-year-old actress showed off her baby bump in two soft, romantic looks for the fashion label's fall-winter portrait series.

Photographer Autumn de Wilde captured Dunst cradling her baby bump in a pink dress with an embroidered tulle overlay. The star wears a large corsage of flowers on her arm and smaller blooms in her hair.

"FW18 Portrait Series: Women that inspire us. Floral Embroidered Tulle Gown as worn by @kirstendunst," Rodarte captioned the photo on its official Instagram account.

Dunst also posed in a loose-fitting coat with a large bow at the neck and patent pointed-toe boots.

"Camel and Brown Bow Neck Cape Coat and Patent Boots as worn by @kirstendunst," Rodarte wrote.

Us Weekly had reported in December that Dunst was pregnant and expecting her first child with her fiancé and former Fargo co-star, Jesse Plemons. Dunst's rep declined to comment Tuesday after the Rodarte campaign debuted.

"The photos speak for themselves," the rep told The Los Angeles Times.

Dunst and Plemons played Peggy and Ed Blumquist in Fargo Season 2. The couple confirmed their engagement in June.