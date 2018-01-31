Jessica Alba spends evening 'chillin' with newborn son

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Jessica Alba spent a quiet evening "chillin" with her newborn son.

The 36-year-old actress binged on the Netflix series Grace & Frankie Tuesday after welcoming son Hayes with husband Cash Warren.

Alba shared a sweet selfie on Instagram of herself and Hayes in bed. The mom-of-three shows a slight smile for the camera as her baby boy naps with a pacifier in his mouth.

"Tuesdays/all the days w my Hayes #chillin watching @graceandfrankie - I'm on season 4 and I don't want it to end #bingewatching #graceandfrankie #lovethisshow #newbornmom," she captioned the photo.

Alba and Warren, who married in May 2008, welcomed Hayes on New Year's Eve, Dec. 31. Warren, a 39-year-old producer known for Being Terry Kennedy, announced the infant's birth in an Instagram post on New Year's Day.

"Hayes Alba Warren: You sure know how to ring in the new year! You showed up a few days early but we couldn't be any happier. Your Mama is the strongest woman I know ... you're so lucky to have her by your side."

Alba and Warren also share two daughters, 9-year-old Honor and and 6-year-old Haven.