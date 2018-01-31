Chrissy Teigen says she's five months pregnant

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Chrissy Teigen says she's five months along in her pregnancy.

The 32-year-old model and television personality discussed her second pregnancy on Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon after confirming she's expecting a son with husband John Legend.

"I got a little baby boy!" she told host Jimmy Fallon with a smile.

Teigen asked Fallon to guess how far along she is after telling the late-night host how "everybody keeps touching [her] belly and saying, 'Any day now!'"

"I'd say you're about five months," Fallon guessed.

"That's great! That is a really great guess. He got it!" Teigen responded. "I just had to say it because everyone thinks I'm due tomorrow. I'm like, 'Nope. Just second baby.'"

Teigen announced her second pregnancy in November, and confirmed she's expecting a son in an Instagram post Sunday after the Grammy Awards. She and Legend already share 21-month-old daughter Luna.

"[Luna's] so good," the model told Fallon. "She'll be two in April and she's just so much fun. She's so funny. She's talking up a storm. Loves dad. You know girls and their dads -- they're so close."

Teigen previously told PopSugar Luna is in a "nurturing, motherly stage." She said, however, that the toddler isn't quite ready to welcome a younger sibling, but added the "jealousy might be kind of good for her."