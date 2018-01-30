The Dudley Boyz to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- WWE has announced decorated tag team The Dudley Boyz, consisting of Bubba Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The Dudley Boyz, presented as half-brothers from "other mothers," were known for wearing tie-dye or camouflage attire with thick rimmed glasses and for their love of putting opponents through tables using their patent 3D: Dudley Death Drop maneuver.

The group began their careers in 1996 in Extreme Championship Wrestling, where they captured the ECW Tag Team Championship eight times, before moving over to WWE in 1999.

Their time in the WWE included classic tables, ladders and chairs matches against The Hardy Boyz and Edge and Christian along with earning eight reigns as World Tag Team Champions, one as WWE Tag Team Champions and one as WCW Tag Team Champions.

The Dudley Boyz were owners of a number of famous wrestling catchphrases including "Whassup?!" "Testify" and "Devon, get the tables!"

The team enjoyed a comeback run in the WWE starting in 2015 where they took on the likes of The New Day and The Usos. The Dudleys also made an appearance during the special 25th anniversary of Raw, when they put Heath Slater through a table.

"They looked like a tag team, they dressed like a tag team, they did all team maneuvers," WWE Hall of Famer Edge said of The Dudleys in a video announcing their upcoming induction.

The Dudley Boyz will be inducted into the Hall of Fame alongside Goldberg during WrestleMania weekend on April 6 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

"The legacy of the Dudley Boyz is really the last of the Mohicans," Bubba Ray told CBS Sports. "We are the last, legitimate, great tag team that you most likely will ever see; the most old school tag team that there is. I don't think you will ever see a tag team go on to accomplish what we have accomplished, whether that's in the WWE or any place else. We really are the last of many, many generations of great tag teams."

"The great thing about us is we didn't take no for an answer," D-Von said. "We just went out there and did it when nobody thought we could. That was the biggest thing that Bubba and I had to face in our career because, back in ECW, we weren't really supposed to be an act to be reckoned with."