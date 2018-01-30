Kim Kardashian calls out Lindsay Lohan after criticism of braids

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian called out Lindsay Lohan after facing criticism for her latest look.

The 37-year-old reality star slammed Lohan in an Instagram comment Monday after the 31-year-old actress said she was "confused" by Kardashian's braided hairstyle.

"@lindsaylohan you know what's confusing.....your sudden foreign accent," she responded after Lohan wrote "I'm confused" in the comments of a Perez Hilton post about Kardashian's look.

Kardashian, who referred to Lohan's vaguely European accent in a viral interview from October 2016, spoke out after sharing several photos on Instagram of herself with bead-adorned braids. The star referred to her look as "Bo Derek braids" in a Snapchat video.

"They are called Fulani braids or some may even say corn rows," one person responded on Twitter, referencing the braids worn by Fulani women in East and West Africa. "You could of called them either one but you called them 'Bo derek' giving credit to a white woman for a black style."

"im so tired with the whole kim kardashian does something ignorant, black women tell her, she feigns ignorance and apologizes, and repeats the whole cycle 2 months later," another person added.

BO WEST A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 29, 2018 at 12:58pm PST

Kardashian's sister Khloe Kardashian was among those to defend the reality star online. She also appeared to praise Kardashian for her "clap back" at Lohan.

"I am squealing like a little pig looking at all of Kimberly's Instagram's from the day! Oh my God is she not Oh my God is she not sooooooo on fire right now? FEELING THE FANTASY," Khloe tweeted.

"Between her pictures and her clap backs.... I'm just living for it all. Confidence looks great on you Keeks," she added.