Chris Pratt trains to become the face of Michelob ULTRA in Super Bowl ad

By Wade Sheridan  |  Jan. 30, 2018 at 11:10 AM
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Chris Pratt prepares to star in a commercial for beer Michelob ULTRA in a new ad for Super Bowl LII.

The clip, released Monday, features the Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy star hitting the gym and lifting bottles of Michelob ULTRA as he completely commits himself to the spokesperson role.

Pratt also takes part in method acting for the commercial as he is seen setting up a bar inside his house complete with a neon sign.

The ad ends with Pratt surprised, however, to discover that he will simply just be an extra in the commercial.

The actor will also be appearing in a second Super Bowl commercial for Michelob ULTRA alongside pro golfer Brooks Koepka, pro surfer Kelly Slater and 2017 NYC Marathon winner Shalane Flanagan.

"These days, I'm trying to stay in top shape for work. So when I see a beer I can't help but squint my eyes and imagine a treadmill - Specifically how long I'll have to be on that treadmill to burn off the beer," Pratt said on Instagram about why he has partnered with the beer brand.

"Michelob ULTRA has only 95 calories and 2.6 grams of carbs SO... I can run that off very easily. Probably in like 10 seconds? (I run 85 mph) Which really makes you wonder why I'm not playing in the Super Bowl instead of just doing a commercial that will air during the Super Bowl," he continued.

