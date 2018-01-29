Chrissy Teigen confirms she's pregnant with a son

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Model and television personality Chrissy Teigen is indeed pregnant with a son.

The 32-year-old Lip Sync Battle host announced she's expecting a baby boy with husband John Legend in an Instagram post Sunday after leaving the 2018 Grammy Awards.

Teigen shared a photo of herself cradling her baby bump on the Grammys red carpet. The model sparkled in a silver sequined Yanina Couture dress with a belted waist.

"mama and her baby boy," she captioned the picture, which had received over 1 million likes as of Monday morning.

Teigen and Legend already share 21-month-old daughter Luna, and announced in November that they're expecting again. The model said Saturday at the Clive Davis pre-Grammy gala that she hopes baby No. 2 will be like Legend.

"I hope baby two is like John a lot," she told Entertainment Tonight. "Baby Luna's more like me... and I realized I can be difficult."

Teigen conceived Luna and her unborn son using in vitro fertilization. She appeared to hint she's expecting a daughter in a post this month, although she previously told ET she and Legend would have "a little boy" next.

"I said our next baby will be a boy because that is the embryo we have left [from the IVF process]," the star later explained on Twitter.