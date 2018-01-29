Home / Entertainment News

Chrissy Teigen confirms she's pregnant with a son

The model already shares 21-month-old daughter Luna with husband John Legend.
By Annie Martin Follow @littlemannie   |  Jan. 29, 2018 at 9:35 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 3
| License Photo

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Model and television personality Chrissy Teigen is indeed pregnant with a son.

The 32-year-old Lip Sync Battle host announced she's expecting a baby boy with husband John Legend in an Instagram post Sunday after leaving the 2018 Grammy Awards.

Teigen shared a photo of herself cradling her baby bump on the Grammys red carpet. The model sparkled in a silver sequined Yanina Couture dress with a belted waist.

"mama and her baby boy," she captioned the picture, which had received over 1 million likes as of Monday morning.

Teigen and Legend already share 21-month-old daughter Luna, and announced in November that they're expecting again. The model said Saturday at the Clive Davis pre-Grammy gala that she hopes baby No. 2 will be like Legend.

"I hope baby two is like John a lot," she told Entertainment Tonight. "Baby Luna's more like me... and I realized I can be difficult."

Teigen conceived Luna and her unborn son using in vitro fertilization. She appeared to hint she's expecting a daughter in a post this month, although she previously told ET she and Legend would have "a little boy" next.

"I said our next baby will be a boy because that is the embryo we have left [from the IVF process]," the star later explained on Twitter.

Trending Stories
Jay-Z honored at gala ahead of Sunday's Grammys ceremony Jay-Z honored at gala ahead of Sunday's Grammys ceremony
Kendrick Lamar opens 2018 Grammy Awards with U2, Dave Chappelle Kendrick Lamar opens 2018 Grammy Awards with U2, Dave Chappelle
Bruno Mars wins best album, song at 2018 Grammy Awards Bruno Mars wins best album, song at 2018 Grammy Awards
Famous birthdays for Jan. 29: Oprah Winfrey, Tom Selleck Famous birthdays for Jan. 29: Oprah Winfrey, Tom Selleck
Fifth 'Indiana Jones' will be Steven Spielberg's next film Fifth 'Indiana Jones' will be Steven Spielberg's next film
Loading...