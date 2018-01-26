'Soulcalibur VI': New character Groh unveiled in latest gameplay trailer

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- New character Groh enters the fight in the latest trailer for the next entry in Bandai Namco's long-running weapons-based fighting game series, Soulcalibur VI.

The clip, released Thursday, introduces fans to Groh, a warrior dressed in black, grey and blue armor who sports an eye patch.

Groh, also referred to as The Agent in Black, is seen taking on his opponents by using a double-ended sword that can be separated into two weapons.

The trailer also confirms that series regulars such as Kilik, Nightmare and Xianghua will be featured in the game along with new moves and combos.

Soulcalibur VI was first announced at the 4th annual Game Awards in December alongside a gameplay trailer that featured characters Mitsurugi and Sophitia.

Soulcalibur VI will be releasing for the Playstation 4, Xbox One and PC in 2018.