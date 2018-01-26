James Van Der Beek posts throwback 'Dawson's Creek' cast photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- James Van Der Beek posted on Instagram a throwback photo featuring himself and the cast of Dawson's Creek in celebration of the show's 20th anniversary.

The photo, taken in 1997 and posted Thursday, features a young looking Van Der Beek alongside his former costars Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams and Joshua Jackson.

"Squad '97. I'd known these people all of 7 days when this pic was taken. 20 years ago this week," Van Dar Beek said before detailing his experience starring on the series that aired on The WB for six seasons from 1998 to 2003.

"The little pilot we shot in that small town for that fledgling network aired, changed our lives and launched our careers. Thank you to the Wilmington, North Carolina crew and community who raised us & kept us sane, thank you to the many talented writers and producers who gave of your hearts talents and put up with us," he continued.

"Thank you to anyone who's ever expressed appreciation for the work we did - it makes me feel proud to be associated with these three fine people (and the rest of the cast), and proud to have been a part of #DawsonsCreek," he said after explaining how he hasn't seen most episodes of the drama.

"This one will always have a special little place in my heart."

Holmes previously said in December 2016 that she doesn't think a Dawson's Creek reunion will happen but said that she "loved every minute of it."