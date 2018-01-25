Shailene Woodley goes Instagram official with Ben Volavola

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Shailene Woodley is Instagram official with new boyfriend Ben Volavola.

The 26-year-old American actress confirmed she's dating Volavola by sharing a kiss photo with the 27-year-old Australian-born Fijian rugby player Wednesday on Instagram Stories.

Woodley posted the picture while attending the Valentino show at Haute Couture Week in Paris. The snapshot shows the actress and Volavola closing their eyes as they share a sweet smooch.

"This date tho..." she captioned another post.

The Divergent star was first linked to Volavola in October after they were spotted getting close at a café in Auckland, New Zealand. The couple reportedly met in Fiji while Woodley was filming the movie Adrift.

Woodley previously described herself in the April 2015 issue of Elle as an "all-loving" person looking for someone to be her "lighthouse."

"I'm all-loving," the star told the magazine. "I fall in love with people based on who they are."

"When you're truly in love, for me, it's... you're my lighthouse!" she added. "You're somebody who holds me high, keeps me safe ... You also love me whole, wild and free. You let me do me, and I'm gonna let you do you! And I'll be the home that you return to."