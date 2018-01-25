Meghan Trainor says Daryl Sabara's proposal was 'perfect'

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Meghan Trainor says fiancé Daryl Sabara orchestrated the "perfect" proposal.

The 24-year-old singer shared details about her engagement to the 25-year-old actor while appearing on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

"He took me for my birthday to Palm Springs to this zoo that had incredible Christmas lights, which he knows I'm obsessed with," Trainor told host Jimmy Fallon.

"I was like, 'You killed it! Great birthday. Let's do this every year,' and then I tried to Snapchat and he was like, 'Can you just put that away for one second?' I was like, 'Uh oh,'" she recalled. "I was like, screaming. My whole family was there."

"I blacked out," the star jokingly added. "He got down, I remember that. I was like, 'It's happening!'"

Trainor announced her engagement in December by sharing a video of Sabara's proposal on Instagram.

"I SAID YESSSS!!!! For my 24th birthday, the love of my life @darylsabara made all of my dreams come true. He proposed to me under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends," the singer wrote at the time.

Trainor and Sabara, who is known for playing Juni Cortez in the Spy Kids movies, have been dating since July 2016.