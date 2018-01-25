Mark E. Smith, The Fall lead singer, dead at 60

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Mark E. Smith, the frontman and lead singer of post-punk band The Fall, has died at the age of 60.

Smith's death was confirmed by the band's manager Pam Vander. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

"It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of Mark E. Smith," Vander said in a statement Wednesday. "He passed this morning at home. A more detailed statement will follow in the next few days. In the meantime, Pam & Mark's family request privacy at this sad time."

Smith formed The Fall in 1976 with Martin Bramah, Una Baines and Tony Friel. The singer was the only constant in the band with Smith using 66 different members throughout the group's history which included 32 albums.

The Fall's biggest hit was a cover of the Kinks' "Victoria." Their most recent album, New Facts Emerge, reached No. 35 on British charts.

Smith also released two solo albums during his career, The Post Nearly Man in 1998 and Pander! Panda! Panzer! in 2002. He released an autobiography in 2010 titled Renegade: The Lives and Tales of Mark E. Smith.

Filmmaker Edgar Wright tweeted about Smith's death stating, "Alas, the great Mark E Smith has passed away. Not merely a legend of indie music, but someone who, for me, was a gateway into that very genre. Will be blasting the A Sides album all week now. The Fall are no more, long live the Fall!"