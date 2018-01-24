Home / Entertainment News

'Tootsie' musical to play in Chicago before opening on Broadway

By Karen Butler  |  Jan. 24, 2018 at 7:08 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Crazy Ex-Girlfriend alum Santino Fontana has signed on to star in a stage musical version of the 1982 comedy film Tootsie, which featured Dustin Hoffman in the lead role.

Scott Sanders Productions said Wednesday the world premiere of the show will play a pre-Broadway engagement this fall at Broadway in Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre. It is scheduled to begin performances in New York in the spring of 2019.

The musical "tells the story of a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until an audacious, desperate stunt lands him the role of a lifetime," a news release noted.

Additional casting and creative team members for Tootsie are expected to be announced at a later date.

Fontana's Broadway credits include Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, Billy Elliot, Sunday in the Park with George, and Brighton Beach Memoirs.

Trending Stories
Elton John announces 300-date farewell tour Elton John announces 300-date farewell tour
Famous birthdays for Jan. 24: Neil Diamond, Ed Helms Famous birthdays for Jan. 24: Neil Diamond, Ed Helms
Josiah Duggar 'officially courting' Lauren Swanson Josiah Duggar 'officially courting' Lauren Swanson
Netflix: What's coming and going in February 2018 Netflix: What's coming and going in February 2018
'Storm Chasers' star Joel Taylor dead at 38
Loading...