Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Dad-to-be Aaron Paul says his daughter is due "any minute now."

The 38-year-old actor said on Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! that he's "over the moon excited" to welcome a baby girl with wife Lauren Paul.

"I'm over the moon excited," he told host Jimmy Kimmel. "I love babies. I have always loved babies."

Paul said he and Lauren hired a doula, who will help the couple prepare for their daughter's arrival, assist Lauren during childbirth and provide support after the baby is born.

"We got a doula. I had no idea what a doula was, but she's teaching us stuff," the star shared.

"She's like, 'First thing you need to know is never say the word relax. And don't ever say the word breathe.' She said that my wife would most likely hit me if I do," he joked.

Paul and Lauren announced in September that they're expecting, and later confirmed they're having a baby girl. The actor celebrated Lauren's pregnancy in a post on her birthday in December.

"Happiest of birthdays to this mother to be," he captioned a photo of the director. "Can't wait for this precious little baby girl to be in our arms my love. What a gift you are to this planet. I love you thru the stars and back. Enjoy the day."

Paul is best known for playing Jesse Pinkman on Breaking Bad. He now portrays Eddie Lane on The Path and voices Todd Chavez on BoJack Horseman.