Robin Thicke, April Love Geary celebrate at 'perfect' baby shower

The singer already shares 7-year-old son Julian with ex-wife Paula Patton.
By Annie Martin Follow @littlemannie   |  Jan. 22, 2018 at 10:29 AM
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Robin Thicke and pregnant girlfriend April Love Geary celebrated at a "perfect" baby shower.

The 40-year-old singer and Geary, 23, were fêted by family and friends Saturday in Malibu, Calif., ahead of their daughter's birth.

Geary shared a photo on Instagram of Thicke kissing her cheek in front of a large floral installation. The piece spelled out their baby girl's name, Mia, in red, pink and white roses.

"Today was absolutely perfect," the mom-to-be captioned the picture.

Us Weekly reported Paris Hilton was among the celebrities to attend the shower. Guests enjoyed pastel-colored desserts, along with treats from a churro station.

Today was absolutely perfect 💝

A post shared by April Love Geary (@aprillovegeary) on

Thicke already shares 7-year-old Julian Fuego with ex-wife Paula Patton. Geary announced in August that she's expecting her first child with the "Blurred Lines" singer.

"Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we're having a baby! The due date is March 1st, [Robin's late father] Alan's birthday!" she said at the time.

Thicke and Geary started dating in 2014 after Patton filed for divorce. The singer last released the single "One Shot" featuring Juicy J in 2016.

