Princess Eugenie engaged to Jack Brooksbank

By Wade Sheridan  |  Jan. 22, 2018 at 8:57 AM
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Britain's Princess Eugenie is engaged to Jack Brooksbank after several years of dating, Buckingham Palace announced Monday.

Eugenie, 27, is the younger daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. She is the cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry and is eighth in the line of succession to the British throne.

"The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr. Jack Brooksbank," said the official Twitter account of The Royal Family.

The announcement said Eugenie and Brooksbank became engaged earlier in January in Nicaragua.

The couple's wedding will take place in the fall at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, the same location where Harry will wed his fiancee Meghan Markle on May 19.

Eugenie has already picked out a dress and had a fitting at Kensington Palace, Entertainment Tonight reported, citing a source.

