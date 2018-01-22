Olivia Munn tells Anna Faris she's not dating Chris Pratt

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Olivia Munn reached out to Anna Faris following reports she's dating Chris Pratt.

The 37-year-old actress slammed the rumors in a series of posts Sunday on Instagram Stories before sharing a screenshot of a text conversation she had with Faris, who split from Pratt in August.

"1. Not every woman is scorned and upset after a breakup. 2. Not every woman is 'furious' at another woman for dating her ex," Munn wrote of reports Faris was "furious" about the pair supposedly dating.

"3. So even if I was dating @prattprattpratt, some tabloids got me and @annafaris all wrong," she added. "4. Women respect and love each other a lot more than some people like to think."

Munn poked fun at what her couple name with Pratt would be, suggesting "Crolivia" and "Prunn," before posting a photo of her exchange with Faris.

"Sooo... I would never respond to random tabloid stories, but since we know each other I wanted to reach out to you personally to tell you the story about me and Chris dating has 0% truth," the star told Faris. "I'm sure you already know it's not true, or maybe you didn't care either way, but I just wanted to reach out personally to tell you it's not true."

"Hi!!!! Oh my god-this town is so [expletive] crazy-you are so sweet to text-I love you-having said that if you were my new sister in law I would be thrilled! -lets please catch up soon," Faris responded.

Munn split from her boyfriend, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, in April, while Faris and Pratt officially filed for divorce in December. Faris and Pratt share 5-year-old son Jack.