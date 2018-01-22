Minnie Mouse honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Minnie Mouse was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, four decades after her male counterpart Mickey Mouse.

Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger and recording artist Katy Perry delivered brief remarks about Minnie as her star was unveiled and Leron Gubler, the president and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce named Jan. 22 Minnie Mouse Day in Hollywood.

"I'm so grateful and I want to thank all my friends from around the world. And Mickey, I'm so happy you're here to share this wonderful day with me," Minnie said. "This really is the best day ever!"

Minnie debuted alongside Mickey in the 1928 film Steamboat Willie and has since appeared in more than 70 films, according to Iger.

Mickey became the first cartoon character to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Steamboat Willie in 1978. He was followed by other Disney characters such as Donald Duck, Tinkerbelle, Winnie the Pooh, Snow White and Kermit the Frog.

Known for her trademark polkadot dress, Minnie's ceremony was held on National Polkadot Day.

Perry, dressed in her own polkadot dress, said Minnie has always served as the highlight of her visits to Disney parks.

"It's always so comforting to see her face," she said. "Seeing Minnie is like returning home. It is a special skill to bring joy to so many and she does it with an effortless bat of a lash."

Animator Rob LaDuca described working on Minnie Mouse cartoons as "love at first drawing."

"Her personality almost draws itself," he said. "Her graceful and feminine nature helps guide her animation. It lends itself to dancer-like posing and acting, and her simplicity allows an ease of connection with the audience in any part she's given."

Iger also commended Minnie for her coupling a strong and fearless personality with her caring nature.

"Minnie can hold her own in any situation," he said. "She's bopped more than one bully on the head and come to Mickey's rescue quite a few times!"